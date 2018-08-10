‘No arrest of HR and CE official for now’, says the Idol Wing, CID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing, CID, headed by IG Pon Manickavel, has assured the Madras High Court that another Additional Commissioner of HR & CE department N Thirumagal would not be arrested for the time being.

A special division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu posted the advance bail application from Thirumagal in connection with the FIR registered by Inspector, Idol Wing, and posted the matter after six weeks.

She apprehended arrest following registration of the case with regard to making of ‘panchaloha vigrahams’ for Sri Ekambaranathar temple at Kanchipuram. Hence, the present anticipatory bail application.

Meanwhile, the bench also directed Manickavel to hold preliminary probe into the alleged theft of idols, doors and other antiquities from Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam.