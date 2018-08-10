Plea against Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam two dismissed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed applications arising out of civil suits from Pyramid Saimira Productions International Limited (PSPIL) at Nandanam here to restrain actor Kamal Haasan and others from releasing Tamil feature film ‘Vishwaroopam-2’ in any manner.

Since no reason was given by PSPIL for not approaching the Commercial Division earlier, the principle that it is not desirable to approach the court in the eleventh hour in cases of this nature militates against the production company, Justice M Sundar said.

Its main suits relating to the film ‘Marmayogi’ and the subsequent one ‘Unnaipol oruvan’ were pending before the Commercial Division. Hence, it should have approached only the division, the judge said.

Fifty per cent of the suit claim in the original civil suit filed in 2009, which is part of the claim under the suit agreement, has clearly been secured by way of bank guarantee and it is not in dispute that the same is subsisting even as of today, the judge pointed out.

“In the light of the narrative supra, it follows as a sequitur and necessary corollary that PSPIL is not entitled to any relief in the instant applications,” the judge said and dismissed them.

According to PSPIL, it had lent huge money running to several crores to Kamal Haasan for production of ‘Marmayogi’ under a memorandum of understanding signed in April, 2008. But the shooting of the film never commenced. However, the sum was used for producing another Tamil feature film ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’, under the same agreement. But the money, along with interest, was not returned by the actor. Hence, the present applications for recovery of `5.44 crore with interest.

The interim prayer is to restrain the defendants from in any manner parting with the film or releasing it.

It alleged that Kamal Haasan and others are clandestinely planning to release the film. Unless the prayers are granted, the plaintiff could never get back the money lent and would be made to suffer irreparable loss, it added.