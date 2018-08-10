Home Cities Chennai

Social media Trolls: TM Krishna vows to release Carnatic song on Allah or Jesus every month

Krishna had previously sung Tamil Sufi songs at a church in Mumbai and also held a kutchery at a church in the city, a couple of months ago.

Published: 10th August 2018 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Carnatic music vocalist T M Krishna (A Raja Chidambaram|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Renowned Carnatic musician T M Krishna on Thursday vowed to release a Carnatic song every month on Jesus or Allah in response to the trolls in social media who abused a Carnatic singer for performing in a Christian event.

The trolls in social started targetting Carnatic singer O S Arun after he posted that he would be participating in a Christian event titled ''Yesuvin Sangama Sangeetham'', conceptualised by T Samuel Joseph (Shyaam), a student of Lalgudi J Jayaraman and scheduled next week.

Subsequently, Arun announced that he is cancelling his participation in the event due to various reasons. Some of the posts in social media accused Arun of "collaborating with the stooge of the Vatican." The
abusive comments said such singer must convert to Christianity and stop singing Carnatic songs.

Responding to the hate campaign, the Magsaysay award winner wrote, "Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Karnatik compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one karnatic song every month on Jesus or Allah."

When contacted by Express, Krishna said, "I have been observing the comments on social media for four to five days now and finally decide that the best way an artist can respond is through art. We just cannot
get bullied by these people. Music belongs to everybody and has to embrace everything."

He drew much support from the netizens and Krishna had previously sung Tamil Sufi songs at a church in Mumbai and also held a kutchery at a church in the city, a couple of months ago.

But not everyone is willing to take up the fight like Krishna. Carnatic singer Nithyasree Mahadeven, who was also criticised by the trolls for singing a "Christian song", apologised for "hurting sentiments." She wrote in social media on Thursday saying that the Christian song “Samaanulevaru prabho’ she sung on Jesus recently was only to bolster communal peace and harmony and that it not have semblance of any kind to saint Thyagaraja’s masterpiece ‘Rama nee samaanamevaru’.

In a Facebook post, she wrote,  "I apologize for inadvertently hurting your sentiments, if any. I am against religious conversion of any kind, and will never engage in any act that would endorse or propogate religious conversion."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
T M Krishna Christian carnatic songs O S Arun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi