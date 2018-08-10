Thousands pay homage  at M Karunanidhi’s resting place in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When P Vijayakumari was merely six years old, she remembers sitting through a DMK meeting in Virudhunagar that went on well into the night, simply because Karunanidhi was on the podium.

At 60, she came to the city hoping to see him come out of the hospital in good health but instead, was now left to pay her tributes at the Anna memorial where he was laid to rest.

The scene at the Anna memorial on Thursday, a day after the passing away of the DMK leader, was not as emotionally charged as on Wednesday, but saw people offering silent tributes and remembering moments that endeared him to them and their families.

Kumar from Vellore arrived here on Wednesday on hearing the news of Karunanidhi’s death. “The man is a university. You could listen to him talking for hours, given a chance,” said Kumar.

Mohankumar, a driver from Vellore, also came to the city on Wednesday. Running out of fuel to return the same night, he stayed for one more day, determined to make the most of it. “I made many friends today. Strangers, who love the same dialogues and books that Kalaignar had written, kept on talking and we formed a bond. I’m apolitical, but for his literary genius, I could give my life,” he said.

He hopes that someone else will take up the task of completing the remaining chapters of his memoir ‘Nenjukku Needhi’

On Thursday, around 10,000 people visited the Anna memorial, said a police personnel who was stationed at the memorial. Around 150 police personnel were deployed at the memorial.

Said Kokilavani R, Professor of History from Madurai, “I came to Chennai only to pay my respects to Karunanidhi. My love for Tamil grew by leaps only because of him.”

Stalin visits memorial

While DMK working president MK Stalin visited the memorial on Thursday morning, he returned once again in the evening with the entire family- Karunanidhi’s children, grand-children and great grand-children, in tow. The group, including Alagiri and Kanimozhi paid floral tributes to the resting place of the DMK leader

18 tonnes of garbage

The Greater Chennai Corporation collected 18 tonnes of garbage on Thursday along the route of the funeral procession of the DMK patriarch