Traffic diversions for I-Day, rehearsals in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police have announced traffic diversions for Independence day on August 15 and on August 10, 11 and 13, the dates when the rehearsal will be held for the celebrations.

The traffic diversions will be in force from 6.30 am on the four days.

Among other places, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.