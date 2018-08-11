Home Cities Chennai

After St Thomas Mount mishap, platform No 4 to be trimmed

The move is aimed at realigning the 4th track thereby increasing the distance between track and the concrete fence.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Concrete ballast placed on platform 4 marking the width to be reduced at St Thomas Mount station on Friday | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Southern Railway is planning to demolish a portion of platform 4 at the St Thomas Mount station where five rail passengers, who travelled on the footboard of an overcrowded local train, were killed after hitting the concrete fence on June 24. The move is aimed at realigning the 4th track thereby increasing the distance between track and the concrete fence. The works are expected to pave the way for resuming the fast locals in the section.

“The concrete fence that divides platform 3 and 4 (fast lines) cannot be removed as pillars of rail overbridge connecting platform 2 and 3 are laid along the fence. Hence, it is proposed to trim the width of platform 4 to pull the tracks towards platform so as to increase the space between track and fence,” a highly placed official from the Southern Railway told Express. He added that during the track realignment, curves at track changeover at Thomas Mount and a few others stations are also proposed to be straightened.

“We are awaiting a formal approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety to reduce the platform width,” added the officer. The decision was a fallout of an inquiry and public hearing conducted by the Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner K A Manoharan, according to sources.

On June 24 rail passengers who were hanging on the footboard of a fully crowded Chennai Beach - Thirumalpur suburban train hit the concrete fence between platform 3 and 4 at St Thomas Mount when the train was operated in the fourth line. In this accident, five passengers who fell on the tracks were killed and four others injured. The accident had forced the Railways to cancel the fast locals operated in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu sections.

Since then the railways had been under extreme pressure to resume services on fast lines as passengers in Chengalpattu and nearby stations are protesting to resume the fast locals. According to official records, the SR caters for about 5.5 lakh commuters in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section, out of whom 2 lakh are between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

On Sunday the SR commenced the drive to demolish concrete walls in accident-prone places along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section. So far, concrete walls at Meenambakkam, Pazhavanthangal and Saidapet have been removed.  A proposal to remove walls at a few more stations is also being discussed.

“We are working on the fast track to remove the obstacles in accident-prone spots to resume the fast locals,” added the official.

Tragedy aftermath

  • On June 24, five passengers of overcrowded local train fell down after hitting the fence

  • On June 30 and July 1, the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted an inquiry and public hearing 

  • Concrete walls at Pazhavanthangal, Meenambakkam and Saidapet demolished

  • Concrete wall that divides platform 3 and 4 cannot be removed as the pillar of ROB is laid along the wall

  • Reducing the width of platform 4 being discussed

  • Southern Railway awaits CRS approval to commence the works

  • The decision is crucial as the move would enable the resumption of fast locals

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railway St Thomas Mount station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala