Home Cities Chennai

Eight Chennai Metro Rail to start share cab and auto rides today 

Chennai Metro Rail will begin its share auto and shared cab service at a few selected stations from Saturday.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail will begin its share auto and shared cab service at a few selected stations from Saturday. The idea is to improve last mile connectivity for passengers. Due to lack of public transport near the Metro stations, this comes as a relief for thousands of passengers who find it difficult to reach their next destination. This feeder service which will be available at selected stations from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm is implemented by CMRL on a trial basis for six months.

Eight stations including Ashok Nagar, Alandur, Ekkattuthangal, Guindy, Koyambedu, St. Thomas Mount, Little Mount/Nandanam and Thirumangalam/Anna Nagar Tower metro stations are identified for share auto feeder service, said the press note released by CMRL. “Passenger flow is more in these select stations and they are also the ones, who lack connectivity to public transport. Based on the response we get for the feeder service, we will implement this system in other stations as well,” said an official.

Using these services, passengers can travel up to 3kms at `15 for cabs and `10 for share autos. Similarly, the cab services are planned for five stations including Koyambedu, Alandur, Anna Nagar East, AG DMS and Vadapalani metro stations.  “We have signed tenders with private cab companies and have also spoken to share auto unions to avail their service. If the demand increases, we will increase the frequency of cabs and share autos from once in every half an hour to 10 minutes,” said the official.   

Though this effort by CMRL will now largely increase the options of transport for passengers, space to temporarily park these share autos and cabs is limited to outside Metro stations. “We have planned in a way that we can avoid traffic snarls outside the station. Also we already have Ola cab connectivity in 11 stations,” added the official.  

Shared auto feeder service Eight stations including Ashok Nagar, Alandur, Ekkattuthangal, Guindy, Koyambedu, St. Thomas Mount, Little Mount/Nandanam and Thirumangalam/Anna Nagar Tower metro stations are identified for share auto feeder service, said the press note released by Chennai Meto Rail Limited

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala