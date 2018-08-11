Home Cities Chennai

Gang fails to see diversion sign; abducted man gets lifeline in Chennai

A 40-year-old man who was allegedly abducted by a seven-member gang was rescued by the public, who tried to alert the accused men when they accidentally took an under-construction bridge, near Nemili

Published: 11th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man who was allegedly abducted by a seven-member gang was rescued by the public, who tried to alert the accused men when they accidentally took an under-construction bridge, near Nemili on Wednesday night. Police said Ilangovan, a resident of Sriperumbudur, runs a gas agency in the same locality. On Wednesday, he was returning on his motorbike on when the gang waylaid him and forced him into a car. They attacked him with knives and logs,.

“As they reached Nemili, they drove up a bridge without realising it was under construction. They failed to see the ‘Take Diversion’ board. Passersby neared the car to alert them about the bridge. When they were intercepted by the public, they did not open the window,” added the officer. Getting  suspicious, a passerby alerted the police. Fearing arrest, the abductors tried to escape but public along with the police managed to nab one of them.

The suspect was identified as an ITI student from Tiruvallur. During interrogation, the suspect told the police that his friend had asked him to accompany him for a ‘task’ and he would be paid for it.
Ilangovan was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Mobile shop employee conned off 3 mobiles
Chennai: A man in his mid 30s conned a staff of a mobile phone shop at Gummidipoondi and escaped with three mobile phones worth `45,000. Under the pretext of purchasing a phone, he gave his mobile phone to the employee Anand Raj, for charging. The man told the employee that the phone was for his elderly father who was in a car as he could not walk. After Anand permitted him to show the mobile phones, the man took them and disappeared.

Two-year-old slips off third floor, dies
Chennai: A two-year-old boy succumbed to injuries that he sustained slipping from the third-floor balcony at the Haj committee office in Choolai on Wednesday. Abdullah, the victim, came along with his parents and grandparents to Chennai from Karnataka on Tuesday. “Around 1 am on Wednesday, the boy climbed on a suitcase to peep over the balcony wall and slipped,” said a police source.  The boy was rushed to a hospital in Nungambakkam, where he succumbed to injuries. 

