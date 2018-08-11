GO lifts limits on multi-storied buildings in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, residential layouts in the Chennai Metropolitan Area can have multi-storied buildings. Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development department has amended development regulations by striking down the clause prohibiting such buildings on residential layouts. A Government Order, released Friday, amended the regulations under the second Master Plan by approving multi-storied buildings on residential layouts.

Earlier, multi-storied buildings were only permitted on plots or sites reserved for construction of such buildings. K P Subramaniam, former Anna University professor of urban engineering, said the GO was welcome but only if road width and other parameters would be taken into consideration. “Parameters for multi-storied buildings stay. Road width and other norms like traffic will be taken into account for giving approval,” a top CMDA official said.