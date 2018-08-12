Anna University to open gates for freshers on Monday in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: First-year students who have been admitted into Chennai campuses of Anna University — CEG, MIT and AC Tech — will start their college life on Monday, said J Kumar, newly-appointed Registrar of Anna University.While only three rounds of counselling had been completed, Kumar claimed that all seats in these campuses had already been filled. “We will finish the final formalities by Sunday and college will be ready for opening on Monday,” he said.

Students will go through a two-week induction programme before classes start, he said speaking to Express. The induction would introduce students to various activities and opportunities on campus. “Students can get to know about the placements, research, technology on campus.The point of the induction programme is to ensure that they familiarise themselves with the city, campus and new life before classes start,” he said, adding that intra-departmental networking in these two weeks will help students for a long time in their college life.

Kumar replaced S Ganesan as Registrar on Friday evening. Anna University Teachers’ Association had raised allegations of corruption and malpractice against Ganesan, earlier that day. Kumar, however, defended that the former Registrar was not corrupt and was merely performing his duties and served an extension thereafter.“There are many issues in the university that backlogged during the period we did not have a Vice-Chancellor. I will have to find a way to stream-line these things along with other work,” he said speaking about immediate future plans.