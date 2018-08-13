Car of actor Vikram's son runs amok; auto driver hurt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 21-year-old son of an actor was arrested and later released on bail for alleged rash driving after his car hit three autorickshaws and a compound wall near the residence of city police commissioner at Alwarpet in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said it was not a case of drunken driving. Dhruv, son of actor Vikram, lost control as a tyre of the car burst while moving on TTK Salai around 3.30 am. Driver Kamesh, 35, who was in an autorickshaw, suffered severe injuries.

Police said Dhruv did not stop the car even after hitting the vehicles and continued driving for nearly 500 metres before he again rammed it on an electric pole and a compound wall on Murrays Gate Road. The auto was dragged by the car for over 20 metres before it hit a tree.

Policemen on duty at the Commissioner’s residence detained Dhruv and two of his friends who were in the car, said a police officer of Adyar Traffic investigation. A police source said the injured auto driver had been shifted to a private hospital and actor Vikram had assured he would bear the cost of the treatment and repairing of the autorickshaw.