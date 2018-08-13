More challenges for women in biz

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the number of women and men starting businesses in various industries is almost equal, women continue to face more challenges than men. Challenges and opportunities for women in business were highlighted at a business leaders conclave, Bizpire — an initiative of BNI Azpire held in the city on Saturday. Mafoi Pandiarajan, minister, Government of Tamil Nadu launched a coffee table book on the occasion.

“Often women have limited access to funding, and it takes more time for them to mark their presence in a male-dominated field. Be yourself and have confidence in who you are,” said one of the panelists, Vanthi Srinivasan, lawyer and general secretary, BJP-TN.

Sumathi, WE magazine editor; Veena Kumaravel, Naturals co-founder, and Gita Krishnaraj, Maverick co-founder participated in the discussion. Achievers from industries like business, media, education, entertainment, sports, and public service were felicitated.

BNI is a 30-year-old business organisation that allows only one person from each trade or profession to join a chapter. BNI has over 2,38,315 members in 71 countries. The members are from 300 types of profession. Bizpire is a business conclave where business owners and decision makers from large companies to small ones network and explore business opportunities together.