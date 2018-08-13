Row over seat allotment during medical counselling in Rajah Muthiah Medical College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confusion prevailed for some time during the second phase of counselling at Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital here on Sunday after a group of students who joined Rajah Muthiah Medical College during the first phase counselling wanted reallotment to another self-financing college.

Over 10 parents entered into an argument with officials of selection committee of Directorate of Medical Education. “We took Rajah Muthiah Medical College as there were no seats in government medical colleges during the first phase counselling. Now, we want to move to another self-financing college with lesser fee and better infrastructure. But, the selection committee officials denied saying, we cannot do that,” one of the parents told Express.

When the prospectus for MBBS, BDS admission clearly says that candidates who opted for self- financing colleges, when there are seats in government medical colleges, will not be permitted to claim government seat later during re-allotment/ subsequent phase of counselling. But, it is not mentioned anywhere that re-allotment from one self-financing medical college to another will not be permitted,” the parent added.

The committee officials, however, could not give a clear explanation. Later, police came and pacified the parents.

On Sunday, 1,617 candidates were called for counselling.

Of them, 940 attended and 157 seats were allotted. Also 275 were wait listed and one opted out.