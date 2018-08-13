Home Cities Chennai

Students present the ABC of cancer at Anna Adarsh College

The All aBout Cancer exhibition (ABC), held by Can Stop, a community service responsibility initiative of the Sundaram Medical Foundation, and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Madras

Published: 13th August 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Students from 25 government and private schools participated

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Children stood by the 20-odd stalls centred around the various kinds of cancer that filled the Parmadevi Goyal Auditorium in Anna Adarsh College in Anna Nagar, chatting with those who approached their stall with ease. Models of the body, lungs, and mouth rested on tables and hand-drawn charts and posters were hung up on the walls.

The All aBout Cancer exhibition (ABC), held by Can Stop, a community service responsibility initiative of the Sundaram Medical Foundation, and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Madras, brought in students from 25 government and private schools to take part in a series of cancer-themed events to spread awareness. The students, who were from classes 8 to 12, took part in quiz, Tamil and English oration, painting, and skit competitions in the 20th edition of the exhibition.

The chief guest for the event was T Udhayachandran, secretary for the School Education Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

“Students’ knowledge improves as they have to prepare a lot of content to set up the stalls. They learn about prevention, types of cancer, and how food habits affect their lives. They learn that it’s not ‘somebody’ having cancer, but their family and friends,” said Dr Lakshmi Narayana, assistant manager, Sundaram Medical Foundation.

The rolling trophy was won by Lady Andal School, after bagging the first prize in Tamil oration and quiz. “This is the first year after the rolling trophy was announced and our school won it. We’re very proud of ourselves. This is the first year I’m taking part in the event, although the school has participated for the last four years,” said Samyuktha Darira, a class 11 student from Lady Andal School.

The best stall prize was given to SBOA Junior College, for their unique and interactive stall on chain-smoking. The team of class 12 students had Shanlee Rebekah, Ishwarya S, and Harshini C. “We conducted a survey on the chain smokers in our neighbourhood. We found out that 4 in every 5 people smoke. The main reason for smoking they told us was it was a stress buster,” said Ishwarya. Her team members added that they would socially boycott anyone in their family who smoked, to make sure they quit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cancer Anna Adarsh College Rotary Club of Madras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless