5.15 Lakh property self-declaration applications issued: Chennai city Corporation 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After the decision to carry out a general revision of property tax from the current half-year, the city Corporation, in a statement, said around 5,15,669 applications for self-declaration of property have been collected by assessees so far.With the deadline to submit filled-in applications to end on August 31, the civic body stated that 42,324 assessees had submitted filled-in applications so far. “The filled-in forms must be submitted at the zone or ward offices,” said a Corporation official.

The self-declaration forms, which seek information on the built-up area of the property and total extent of the land owned, are available on the Corporation website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in.”

“After the applications are received, the zone-wise monitoring committee will verify the details,” the official said.The results will also be compared using the Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping system that the Corporation is working on, the official added.