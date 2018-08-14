Home Cities Chennai

Burglar held within 10 hrs of house break-in

Police detain 25-year-old man over suspicion during a vehicle check-up; recover 14 sovereigns of gold chains 

Published: 14th August 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Within 10 hours of stealing 20-sovereign chains at Saligramam, the city police arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday night.“H Parvathy (62), a resident of Venkatesan Nagar at Saligramam, went to visit her daughter who resides a few metres from her house, around 2 pm on Sunday. A few hours later when she returned home, she found the door open, the cupboard broken and things scattered on the ground. The 20-sovereign chains that she had kept in the house was missing,” said a police officer.
Parvathy lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police. 

Meanwhile, around 11.30 pm on Sunday, the police. who were checking vehicles, found a man suspicious and questioned him. On enquiry, the man confessed to his crimes and the police recovered 14 sovereigns of chains from him. The man was identified as L Raju (25) from Royapuram. The police said he was involved in several house break-ins and chain-snatching incidents in Vadapalani, Royapettah and Royapuram. Raju was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener