Burglar held within 10 hrs of house break-in

CHENNAI : Within 10 hours of stealing 20-sovereign chains at Saligramam, the city police arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday night.“H Parvathy (62), a resident of Venkatesan Nagar at Saligramam, went to visit her daughter who resides a few metres from her house, around 2 pm on Sunday. A few hours later when she returned home, she found the door open, the cupboard broken and things scattered on the ground. The 20-sovereign chains that she had kept in the house was missing,” said a police officer.

Parvathy lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police.

Meanwhile, around 11.30 pm on Sunday, the police. who were checking vehicles, found a man suspicious and questioned him. On enquiry, the man confessed to his crimes and the police recovered 14 sovereigns of chains from him. The man was identified as L Raju (25) from Royapuram. The police said he was involved in several house break-ins and chain-snatching incidents in Vadapalani, Royapettah and Royapuram. Raju was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.