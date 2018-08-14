South-Western suburban train disrupted as commuters protest, demand fast locals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : South-Western suburban train transportation was disrupted between Chengalpattu and Beach for an hour after hundreds of rail passengers protested on the track in Urpakkam station demanding officials to reinstate the fast locals. Around 8.25 am, over 200 passengers etered the Chengalpattu-Tambaram track demanding fast locals. “We had a fast local at 8.15 am to Chennai Beach. The fast local now arrives at 8.30 am. It takes more than 90 minutes to reach Guindy, Nungambakkam, Egmore, and Park station, resulting in delays,” said Ganesh Ramalingam, a protester.

ALSO READ | New Chennai railway time-table disappoints many

“It now takes about 1.45 hours to reach Park, and Egmore. Earlier, we reached Egmore within 70 minutes. Railway should introduce trains in five minutes gap during peak hours,” said another passenger S Karuna Mahalingam. Railway officials, RPF, and government railway police rushed to the spot. The 40-minute agitation affected the operation of 12 EMU trains in both the directions.

The route caters to about 5.5 lakh passengers per day.

Five die in overcrowded train, fast locals suspended

On June 24, five persons travelling on the footboard of an overcrowded local train, operated on the fast line, died after hitting a concrete fence at St Thomas Mount station. Since then, local train operation has been suspended in the fast line.