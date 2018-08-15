Home Cities Chennai

226 private colleges could not even fill 10% seats in Anna University

Out of the 473 private engineering colleges that participated in the counselling, 226 did not fill even 10 per cent of the seats.

The Anna University.

CHENNAI : Nearly half the private engineering colleges that participated in TN Engineering Admissions 2018, did not fill even 10% of the seats, according to data released by Anna University at the end of fourth round of counselling. Out of the 473 private engineering colleges that participated in the counselling, 226 did not fill even 10 per cent of the seats. Among the 226 colleges, 140 did not fill even five per cent of the seats and 35 did not fill even one seat.

The data revealed that only 10 per cent of private colleges managed to fill at least half the seats. Only 12 colleges managed to secure over 90% admission through counselling.Totally, 51,990 students were provided admissions through TNEA 2018, of which 15,864 students were admitted in the fourth round of counselling process. The last round of supplementary counselling for students who missed counselling will be conducted on August 16, an Anna University release said on Tuesday.

While nearly two lakh seats are available in the State, only a little more than a fourth of all seats have been filled in the penultimate round of counselling. Roughly, about 25 per cent of the students who apply, will not show up for counselling, V Rhymend Uthariaraj, Secretary, TNEA, told Express. “Even when about 1.4 lakh students applied last year, only about 86,000 students joined college,” he said.

Although there was a marginal increase in the number of applicants this year, it is unclear if there would be a dramatic increase in the number of seats that will be filled by the end of the admission process.
Only a small portion of students who studied courses such as mechanical, civil, and automobile engineering got placements in their core field, said Prince Gajendrababu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System. “There was boom in engineering aspirants because of placements they brought with it. There are more people who are migrating towards education that give them job,” he said.

