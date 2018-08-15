59-yr-old man used fake matrimonial ad to cheat over 20 women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 59-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for cheating more than 20 women over the last eight years by giving fake matrimonial advertisement and later escaping with their jewellery and money.

M Murugan, a resident of Burma Colony in Thiruneermalai, Tambaram was arrested after a complaint by a 47-year-old woman from Hosur, who had lost her eight-sovereigns chain to the man. “Murugan, had been giving a fake advertisement in a regional Tamil daily since 2010. The advertisement read, ‘seeking bride for second marriage’. Seeing this, a few women came forward and contacted him,” said the investigation officer.

His advertisement mentioned that he was earning Rs 60,000 a month and owned a travel company. He would then speak over phone to the women, gain their trust and fix a place to meet, the police said. Convincing them about his sad past with his ‘first’ marriage, he would take their jewels and money assuring to keep them safe in bank lockers.

“Trusting him, the women handed over the jewels. It was only after they returned home, they would realise they were cheated, when they found his phone switched off,” the officer added. Police seized more than 50 SIM cards from the man which he used to contact different women. Most of the women who fell a prey to this advertisements were either divorcees or widows. An investigation revealed that Murugan previously worked as a security guard in private apartments, but for eight years he was unemployed. Police recovered 18-sovereign chains, Rs 30,000 in cash and one motorbike.