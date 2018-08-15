Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, leaders extend Independence Day greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties on Tuesday greeted people of the State on the eve of Independence day. They recalled the struggle of freedom fighters to realise independence for the country and the need to honour martyrs as well as living their goals.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said everyone should work for making the country a super power and taking Tamil Nadu to great heights. All should work towards these ideals setting aside differences. He also recalled the welfare measures being implemented by Tamil Nadu government for freedom fighters and their family members.

CPM State secretary R Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, PMK founder S Ramadoss and many other leaders have also extended their Independence day greetings.

Super power

The Chief Minister said everyone should work for making the country a super power and taking TN to great heights. All should work towards these ideals setting aside differences.