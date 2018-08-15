Home Cities Chennai

Doctors of Apollo Cancer Institute remove tumour Oman woman, save leg from amputation

Maryam Salim Said Al Isaii, from Oman was referred to Apollo Cancer Institute by Ministry of Health, Oman, after hospitals she approached in Thailand, Hongkong, London and others.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Maryam Salim Said Al Isaii was diagnosed with recurrent chondrosarcoma

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The right limb of a 44-year-old woman from Oman was saved by a team of doctors from Apollo Cancer Institute, who chose to remove a massive cancer tumour from the knee of the patient instead of amputating the leg. Maryam Salim Said Al Isaii, from Oman was referred to Apollo Cancer Institute by Ministry of Health, Oman, after hospitals she approached in Thailand, Hongkong, London, and Bengaluru suggested amputation of lower limb. But, the patient didn’t want to lose her leg. 

As days passed, the size of the tumour increased to the size of a small football. The swelling and unbearable pain made her immobile for three months. “She was diagnosed to have recurrent chondrosarcoma, a type of bone cancer tumour, and was complex in size,” said Dr Mayilvahanan Natarajan, orthopaedic oncologist, Apollo Cancer Institute.

The tumour was encasing major blood vessels, so, extra care was taken to cut it. “The surgery took eight hours. The patient attempted to walk on the second day of the surgery with the help of physiotherapist and a walker,” he said. 

The patient was operated three years ago at Mumbai, before reoccurence in 2016. “They had removed only the tumour. But now, we have removed the surrounding part, and the bone and indigenous prosthesis is placed. The tumour weighed 550 g and it took three hours to remove. The cost of the procedure and the treatment is `15-`20 lakh. The patient is ready to be discharged,” said Dr Mayilvahanan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apollo Cancer Institute Treatment in india

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss