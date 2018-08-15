Innova 2018 taps into students’ potential

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “I am excited about the business quiz!” announced an 18-year-old student, as we entered the Om Shanthi auditorium at Guru Shree Shantivijai Jain College for Women in Vepery. The college organised its annual, intra-collegiate management fiesta, Innova 2018 recently. Council member and joint ambassador of the college, Shanjana Dhevi, said, “This event is hosted by the BBA department, and they help in tapping the potential of students. It also warms them up for bigger events and helps overcome all inhibitions.”

The chief guest Shwetha Ravi, director of Nandhana Group, was felicitated by principal MK Malathi and secretary Goutham Vaid. “All of you are unique. It is important you embrace your uniqueness. The society will tailor you to think similarly but, diverse ideas are the need of the hour,” said Shwetha.Six events, three on-stage and three off-stage, were conducted. The business quiz, a corporate-themed fashion show, block and tackle, face painting, memory game and CSR, where students dress in innovative corporate clothes, were some of the highlights.

Prekasha, a first year student shared, “I was part of the business quiz. I realised that winning and losing doesn’t matter in such events. It’s what you learn during the process. My partner and I, while preparing for the quiz, learned a lot about different brands and companies. It was truly enriching.”