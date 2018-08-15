Home Cities Chennai

No scam in admissions in Anna University: Officials

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal and Anna University Vice Chancellor M K Surappa today rejected allegations of a scam in admission of engineering students to the varsity's constituent colleges.

Addressing a joint press conference, they referred to reports in a section of media about admission of more than 60 students, whose names were not mentioned in the final admission list, in 2017-18 academic year.

Paliwal said there was no such discrepancies as alleged in the reports.

"It is not a right allegation. Once you put together Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions - that is from our single-window counselling, NRI, industrial quota and people taken from other states. Then the figures will tally," he said.

Surappa said the media reports only mention the TNEA figures and did not consider admissions made under the NRI, industrial and other quotas.

The alleged scam in the admissions has surfaced close on the heels of 'cash-for-marks' racket in the premier technical university.

Police had on August 2 booked 10 professors, including former controller of examinations G V Uma, for allegedly "receiving money" from some engineering students and giving them extra marks during re-evaluation.

Uma had been suspended subsequently and a committee formed by the university to look into the issue.

Anna University bribery Anna University scam

