Three Tamil Nadu IPS officers selected for President’s medal

22 officers from the rank of Joint Commissioner to head constable will be presented the PM award for meritorious services during the Independence Day ceremonial parade.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:01 AM

CHENNAI : Three senior IPS officers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for the President’s police medal and 22 others for the police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of the Independence Day. Also, 15  officers have been selected for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s police medal for excellence in investigation and service.

M N Manjunatha, Additional Director General of Police, Technical Services, Chennai, K P Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Inspector General of Police, Training, Chennai, and S Thirunavukkarasu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Chennai will be presented the President’s police medal for distinguished services and 22 officers from the rank of Joint Commissioner to head constable will be presented the PM award for meritorious services during the Independence Day ceremonial parade.

Also, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Inspector General of Police, Crime CID, Chennai, J Mutharasi, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration, Office of the Director General of Police along with three other officers will be presented with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s police medal for excellence in public service. Ten other officers including three women will be awarded for carrying out for excellent criminal investigation.

