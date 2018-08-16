Home Cities Chennai

2000 Anganwadis to turn into English kindergartens: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan

Inspection is underway to choose 2,000 anganwadis to convert them to English kindergartens, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, on Wednesday.Speaking at the inauguration of a model

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Inspection is underway to choose 2,000 anganwadis to convert them to English kindergartens, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, on Wednesday.Speaking at the inauguration of a model government school, he said “We are working with the Social Welfare department to choose 2,000 anganwadis situated within middle schools, to convert them to LKG and UKG,” he said adding that the official statement will be issued after selection process. 

The pre-school will be set in English medium to ease students’ process of doing school education in English, he said. The model school inaugurated will serve as an example for headmasters to facilitate a similar atmosphere in other schools in the district. Sengottaiyan said `50 lakhs has been allocated to set-up a model school in every district in the State.

Presidency Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Chennai was chosen to be renovated as a model school. The school education department tied up with NGOs and corporate firms to set up a new interactive science lab, digital library and play room. The science lab will have models that will explain fundamental concepts with hands-on-experience. “Even students from neighbouring government schools can be brought on day-trips to use this science lab,” said K Balaraman from Agastya which has also given the school a mobile science lab with over 120 experiments that can be taken to any school in city.

