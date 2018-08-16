Home Cities Chennai

A pinch of passion and dollops of love

Veena Khemka’s love for food is peppered with mild spices

Published: 16th August 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

By  Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Put your mind, and soul into anything and it will turn out to be good. This has been Veena Khemka’s principle for cooking for the last 50 years. It was her mother, Sita Motani, who inculcated this life skill in Veena and her two brothers. Her mother often reminded them, “never be hungry in life or depend on anyone.”Born and raised in Kolkata, Veena’s roots can be traced to Rajasthan. When she was a young girl, Veena was always intrigued by the ingredients used in every cuisine. “My relatives would make fun of my analysing skills. It continues till date. I love traveling and exploring food from different regions. Chefs are my best friends.

There’s always an interactive session after every meal. My husband and two daughters admire this quality and laugh at me at the same time,” shares the 58-year-old, who settled in Chennai 36 years ago, after her marriage. She has a bachelors in English literature.Veena’s early days of cooking began when she was eight years old. Her first attempt was poori bhaji. Her mother and grandmother would constantly goad her to cook one item every day.

Veena specialises in cooking Rajasthani, Gujarati, Punjabi, Maharashtrian, Thai, Chinese, and Mexican delicacies. She recently started making dips, sauces and has adopted a healthy way of cooking. Mild spices and salt are a must in her cooking. But she never samples the food while cooking. While Veena is a vegetarian, her family members are non-veg food lovers. Veena suffered a culture shock during her initial years in Chennai. Being foodies, Veena and her husband did not have many options to explore. “One day we were craving for Chinese food. A food joint served us fried rice with curry leaves. Who does that? Well, those were the initial days. The city has completely transformed now. Idli is my 365-day food. I have to pack dosa batter for my daughters living abroad,” shares Veena, whose inspiration is the late chef Tarla Dalal. 

Whenever she goes to meet her daughters, dinner is a lavish spread. And before she returns to Chennai, she deep freezes dal makhni and other gravies. “Passion, good mood, and positive energy is my secret recipe. It makes people happier, and food tastier,” she adds. No one goes unfed when at Veena’s place. It’s support from her family, and unconditional love from her social circle that keeps her going. She aspires to write her own cookbook. 

Ingredients 
Maida: 1cup, Rawa: half cup, Salt: half tsp, Kala jeera: 1/4 tsp, Oil: 1tbs,Mix maida and rawa, add salt, kala jeera and oil. Make very soft dough. Let it rest for 1/2 an hour
For stuffing : Urad dal powder: 3/4 cup, Ginger chilli paste: 2 tsp, Kala jeera: 1/2 tsp, Salt: 1/4tsp,  Hing: one pinch, Baking soda: 1/2 tsp

Method
● Mix everything and make soft dough. Leave for 10 minutes
● Make equal portion of balls from maida dough. Stuff urad dal in the maida balls and roll it about 2” diameter
● Half fry and let it cool. Fry it again till it is golden brown. Serve it hot with potato subzi

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cooking Travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States