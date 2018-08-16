All about the trees of Mylapore

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In February 2018, a 600-page study report submitted by Care Earth Trust, a technical non-governmental organisation, revealed that only 15 per cent of the Greater Chennai Corporation is accounted for green cover as against the target of 33 per cent. While strategies to enhance the green cover have been proposed, professor S Swaminathan, retired professor of Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Delhi and a crusader of heritage and history, decided to take us on a virtual tour — from Bhaktavatsalam Road, Dr Ranga Road, East Abhiramapuram 1st Street, D’Silva Road, to his home — giving us a glimpse of the trees in Mylapore. “How many of us have had the time to stop and notice the trees in our own neighborhood?” he asked the audience.

ALSO READ | Greater Chennai Corporation delays repairing roads in the city, Velachery a victim

Shedding light about significant trees he ‘met during his stroll’, as part of the talk curated by the Madras Local History group, he said, “Trees bearing flowers are used in the making of the world’s best perfumes.” Speaking about Nagalingam tree on Bhaktavatsalam Road and Kattu Senbagam tree on Ranga Road, he said, “The Nagalingam tree bears flowers and fruits...but from its trunk.” Kattu Senbagam is the source of Chanel No. 5, the first perfume launched by French couturier Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel. “How the chemical formula for the fragrance was compounded by French-Russian chemist and perfumer Ernest Beaux, and the perfume’s association with Marilyn Monroe in 1950s, is something to note,” he said.

Swaminathan spoke about the cultural significance of Magizham poo and Thazhampoo trees. “They are waiting to be noticed at Nageswara Rao park. It has various health benefits, and is used in weddings, and even as a mouth freshener,”he added.Trees like Vasantha Rani, Nayana maram, Manoranjitham, Siva-kundalam and Neer Kadambu can be found along the route. “We should feel our heritage at every step. We should notice the shape, behaviour, and pattern of the trees around us, and also learn their significance.”