Midnight’s Children

CHENNAI : Starting over is always hard, especially when one goes from riches to rags. Jagmala Rekhi was eight years old during the 1947 partition. Little did Jagmala now that she would never come back to her home in Rawalpindi. “We used to stay on the first floor and had a cafe below. There is not much that I remember of the house or my time in Rawalpindi, but I remember the smell of the freshly cooked fish that would fill the air and make me hungry immediately,” says Jagmala. But hope is not just a four-letter word, and so, her family was convinced that they would return to Rawalpindi. They packed just their overnight bags and left for Delhi. But, the air in Delhi was polluted with despair, hopelessness, and loss.

Having lived in a beautiful home, devoured the best of food, and having several attendants at their beck and call, the Kahai family realised there was no going back. Jagmala’s aunt used to give her 50 paise for food, which she would spend on a bun and a bottle of Coke. Their clothes would be stitched from the same material, which is used to make parachutes, because it was cheap, good quality, and easily available in the market.

“We managed to get three seats on a flight and came to Delhi,” she says. “After that we left for Dehradun by train. What essentially is a 10-hour train journey took us two days because the stations were full of dead bodies. People were being stabbed and hurt, and the place was smelling of fresh blood.”Life in Dehradun was not easy. She lived in a relative’s house, but craved for a place that she could call ‘home.’ “I was staying with one of my aunts while my younger brother was staying elsewhere,” she says wistfully. “I always feel like I missed growing up with my brother. I did not get to spend much time with him during the first few years after partition. We would only meet in school where I used to share my food with him,” she remembers.

Everything was rationed during the curfew. The bathing soap, in particular, was ‘awful’ and was a ‘dirty green’ she says, scrunching up her nose almost as if she could smell it. “We learned not to waste a single grain of food. Even if there was any leftover, we always saved it for the next day because the market was not open often, and ration was hard to come by. Our idea of a pudding was ghee, sugar, and phulka. The biggest lesson I learned from this dreadful experience was to save for a rainy day. Even now, I keep food in different places at home in case of an emergency,” she says.

Life started a new, bright chapter when her father began selling shoes in Orissa and her mother, who had never worked before, started working as a receptionist in Delhi. “When our financial condition improved, we managed to get a house in New Delhi and that was the first time since we fled Rawalpindi that I felt like I had a home,” she shares. “Partition forced me to grow up too soon. It was a horrid experience, and I left behind a lot. I vaguely remember that we had such good times in the Rawalpindi house. We lived in luxury there and came here empty handed to start life afresh.” “Those were very tough times but we stuck together as a family and got through it all because of that. We looked out for each other,” says the 79-year-old who moved to Chennai in 1979, and now stays in Pallavaram.

Heartbreak and new home

Her warm eyes and charming demeanour mask the hardscrabble life she endured while growing up. Born in Karachi and raised in Shikarpur, Asha Chabria was a young girl at the time of partition. But images of that historic event are etched in her memory. “I was seven years old. I was looking out of the window with my younger brother one day, and I saw a man being beheaded on the street. It was horrifying. No matter what I do, I cannot seem to forget the incident and the fear I felt at that time.” Asha lost her father a few years before 1947. The family went through a rough patch financially, but being the youngest of 10 children, Asha feels she was shielded from the strife that her elder siblings faced.

“I was quite protected. I was very young and did not realise what was going on. We left Shikarpur on a ship that was full of people. There was barely any place, and we had to stand on the deck the whole time. We reached the then Bombay and spent one night at a refugee camp before heading to Pune to begin our lives, all over again,” says the 78-year-old.

What followed could possibly be described as ‘fortune favouring the brave’. Her brothers went from selling clothes on the streets to setting up a tiny electrical store, which paved the way for their own manufacturing company — Finolex Cables. Asha’s face lights up as she speaks of her siblings’ achievements, especially the late PP Chhabria, chairman of the Finolex Group, who passed away in 2016.

“They had business in their blood. They were enterprising and built a large empire with grit and determination. Everybody in the family pitched in. I remember selling a few clothes on the streets, too, but because I was young, I was kept away from everything for the most part,” she reminisces. Asha went to a Gujarati-medium school in Pune and went on to pursue a BA in Psychology. But she couldn’t complete the course because she was soon married and had to move to Chennai. “I always felt that I didn’t have any land to call my own. But now, I consider Chennai my home after having shifted here in 1961. A part of my heart still resides in Pune though. It will remain close to my heart because I grew up there,” shares the resident of Moores Road.

After marriage, Asha learned that her father-in-law had also faced a similar struggle post-partition. He lived in Dindugal but had kept all the property papers in their house at Shikarpur. “After the partition, he could never go back to retrieve those papers. He not only lost his two properties in Shikarpur, but also his properties in Dindugal, his factory land, jewellery shop, and even 200 acres of land. Like my brother, he too began with nothing and built a formidable business — K Mohan and Company,” she shares.But the horrific memories have not let the fond ones fade. Asha can still vividly describe the street where she lived in Shikarpur, the mouthwatering channa chaap and sev barfi, the happy times spent along the banks of the Sindhu river, bathing in cool water, and enjoying a lazy picnic with her family.