Power supply to be suspended on August 18

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on August 18 from 9 am to 4pm in these following areas:TVK Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar and Rajaji Nagar: K.C.Garden I - VIth St, part of SRP Koil North St, Paper Mills Road, Poompuhar Nagar, GKM Colony, Vasantham Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Kumaran, Sai Nagar.Palavakkam: Palavakkam Canal, Periyar Salai and surrounding area, Govindan Nagar, Kandasamy Nagar 8, 9 and 10th St, Kolaviziamman Koil St, Gandhi Nagar, Pachaiappar St.

Thirumullaivoyal: Lakshmipuram, Konimedu, Easwaran Nagar, Elammanpettai, Gandhi Nagar, Edapalayam and T.H.Road, part of Redhills, Pothur, Arikkambedu, Vellanur, Kollumedu, Sidco women’s industrial estate, Kannadapalayam, Kattoor, Pammadukulam.Besant Nagar and Adyar: Beach home avenue, Old CPWD quarters, Customs colony, Besant Nagar 4 th cross St, Beach home avenue 2nd, 3rd cross St, Dhamodharapuram Main Road, Jeevarathinam Nagar, Santhi colony, Venkateswara Nagar, Karpagam Garden.

Velachery West: Part of Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, 100 feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, SPIC Nagar.Injambakkam: Harichandra St, Injabakkam Kuppam, VGP Layout, Shalimar Garden, Periyar St, Pothigai St, Ponniyamman Koil St, Part of East Coast Road, V.O.C. St, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Cholamandal Devi Nagar and Artists village, Bethel Nagar North and South, Nanjundarao Salai, Gangaiamman St, Kakkan St, Pallavan Nagar.

Rajbhavan: Velachery TNHB colony, 5 Furlong Road, Race Course, Bharathi Nagar, Mosque colony, Periyar Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Anna Salai, Kannikapuram, Race view colony, Ashok Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Bharathi Nagar.Tagore Nagar: K.K.Nagar 1 to 10 th St, United Nagar, LIC Quarters, NMK St, Chelliamman Koil St, Jeeva Park, Market St, Thanthai Periyar St, Tagore Nagar, Palani.Sidco Nagar (Villivakkam): Industrial Estate Sidco Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Amman Kuttai, Balaramapuram, Valliammal Nagar, South Jaganathan Nagar, Bharathy Nagar 1st Street, Part of MTH Road.Manali, Sembium, Taramani/ Chinnamalai and Kolathur