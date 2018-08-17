Home Cities Chennai

Service rate at private rail ticket counters rise

In what appears to be a significant move to outsource ticket booking to the private sector, the Railway Board has increased service charges for private ticket booking counters across the country. 

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In what appears to be a significant move to outsource ticket booking to the private sector, the Railway Board has increased service charges for private ticket booking counters across the country. 
Surprisingly, the Board order issued on August 13, which increased the service charges for renewing season tickets and for purchasing unreserved tickets at bonafide private counters, did not increase the security deposit.

Additional service charge collected from passengers is expected to double the profit of private ticket operators.In an order, Shelly Srivastava, Director, Passenger Marketing, Railway Board, authorised Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva and  Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra to collect additional service charges.
“JTBS operators are allowed to renew season tickets after realising service charge of `5 per ticket. They are allowed to collect `2 towards commission for issuing unreserved ticket,” reads the order.
The revised charges would come into effect from September 1, said the order. 

