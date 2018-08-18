Detained foreigner escapes from airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In what could be a major security goof-up, a Senegal national without proper papers has escaped from the airport after being denied entry by immigration official as he had failed to produce valid papers for immigration check, according to airport and police sources. Twenty-eight-year old Nagai Madar, a Senegalese national, who had boarded a flight from Doha in Qatar to Chennai, was found without proper papers by the airport immigration and was detained. The immigration officials have asked the Qatar Airlines to deport the man, who was kept in a room.

Police said Madar sneaked out of the room and escaped from the airport and could have entered the city limits. The African national’s escape has happened inspite of the Chennai Airport having a multi-layered security cover and even banning entry of visitors in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

“After going through the CCTV footage, we found he had crossed the immigration check and through the Customs area, escaped into the city limits,” said a police official. It is learnt that a complaint has been lodged with the airport police and a search launched. Police are trying to ascertain the antecedents of the West African national. The immigration officials could not be contacted for comments.