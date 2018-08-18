For an equal, free, and empowered tomorrow 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : ‘My Girl My Pride’ was a panel discussion presented by Adhitri, the fertility centre of Billroth Hospitals. It is one of the well-known fertility centres with over 25 years of experience. Adhitri’s motto is to focus on girl child with an emphasis on the challenges she faces, the opportunities that can be created, and the support that she requires. “Empowering women has been our priority. How many more years will we talk about women empowerment? I want my generation to end the battles for our daughters. Hence, this initiative,” says Dr Kalpana Rajesh, CEO Billroth Hospitals Ltd.

The event, held at Radisson Blu, had an esteemed panel from different walks of life. Some of the eminent names include — Bhavani Devi, Fencing champion; Sripriya, actress; Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, film director; CK Kumaravel, industrialist, and Dr V Rajini, infertility specialist. The discussion was moderated by Anna Isaac, a journalist. In an effort to advocate change in society, the panelists discussed ideas and shared instances from their industries. From the portrayal of stalking in cinemas to economic disparity, women-centric issues were the focus of the talk.

Speaking about cinema, one of the biggest influencers of modern days, director Arivazhagan said, “Glorifying stalking or sexual assault is not right. As actors and directors, we are socially responsible for what is conveyed to the masses on the screen.” Actress Sripriya shared her views on how cinema has evolved as a whole. “It’s good to see few women-centric movies now and then. Predominantly even now, it’s the actor that’s given importance right from performing stunts to making mass entries.”

With changing trends, women have been expanding their horizons in all fields. Fencing champion, Bhavani Devi, shed light on how sports has started to change the perspective of the general public. “I feel honoured for bringing fencing to the limelight. Women are on par with men at Olympics and Asian games. I am waiting for the day when people will not be awestruck by a girl’s victory.”

Kumaravel emphasised on the role of women in politics, and empowering sectors. A recent tweet of his read ‘Housewife free India.’ “Respect for women should start at home, and come from within. The biggest achievement for any women is financial independence,” he said.Dr Rajini said, “Gone are those days when only women were blamed for infertility. Both genders are open to the fact that the problem could be with either.”