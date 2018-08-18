Home Cities Chennai

Much-awaited Express Property Expo - 2018 to begin today in Chennai Trade Centre

Rajesh Lakhoni, Member-secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), will be the chief guest.

Published: 18th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The New Indian Express and Casa Grand ‘Express Property Expo - 2018’ will kick-start on August 18 (Saturday) in Hall 1 of Chennai Trade Centre. The 11th edition of the expo will showcase a wide range of property in different budgets and locations by 40 reputed promoters, builders and developers from the city. Visitors can choose from a range of  apartments, villas, independent houses and plots. Financial assistance by leading banks and attractive EMI options are the some of the highlights of the expo. 

Rajesh Lakhoni, Member-secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), will be the chief guest.The two-day event is powered by VGN and sponsored by Hiranandani Communities, Ashok Nandavanam, Amarprakash, Repco Home finance. The entry to the expo is free. Timings: 10.30 am to 7 pm.

