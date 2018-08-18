With little help from call centre in Alwarpet

Home Cities Chennai

When Chennai submerged in 2015 floods, Anuradha Krishnamurthy and her team worked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Chennai submerged in 2015 floods, Anuradha Krishnamurthy and her team worked round the clock connecting stranded residents with rescue. Now, as the situation in Kerala is deteriorating, they are back with their rescue hotlines - 09789066078 and 09499035590.Anuradha, who runs a call centre at Alwarpet with visually impaired workers, opened the hotlines on Thursday morning and the phones have not stopped ringing. Currently, 12 volunteers are manning the two hotlines on shifts. 

“We are getting almost 30 calls by the time we finish coordinating rescue with one caller,” Anuradha told Express, explaining how they pin the caller’s location on a map after asking for their whereabouts. 
“There are people calling us from the first floor of their apartments as water levels continue to rise,” said Anuradha, narrating the gravity of the situation the people in God’s Own Country are faced with. Currently, the team is focussing only on emergency distress calls, considering the widespread nature of flooding. However, Anuradha said the team will also be coordinating rehabilitation efforts once the flood waters recede. 

