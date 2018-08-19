Home Cities Chennai

KR Ramaswamy’s plea for President's rule dismissed

The prayer sought for by the petitioner is unwarranted and hence the writ petition is dismissed, he first bench of the then Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice SS Sundar said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A plea moved by activist ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy seeking President’s rule in Tamil Nadu was rejected by the HC observing that there are no serious instances of any unwarranted situation to impose emergency, much less State emergency.  “On the whole, on a perusal of the affidavit, we feel that this writ petition has been filed only for publicity. We are not agreeing with the contentions raised by the petitioner that a law and order situation has arisen for imposing emergency. The prayer sought for by the petitioner is unwarranted and hence the writ petition is dismissed,” the first bench of the then Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice SS Sundar said.

