Home Cities Chennai

Notice over PIL on GST Appellate Tribunals

 Certain  provisions of GST Act relating to powers of the Union government to constitute Appellate Tribunals have been put to test in the HC. The first bench of the then Chief Justice Indira

Published: 19th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Certain  provisions of GST Act relating to powers of the Union government to constitute Appellate Tribunals have been put to test in the HC. The first bench of the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice P T Asha, before which the PIL from advocate V Vasanthakumar came up for hearing last week, ordered notice returnable by September 17.

Among other things, petitioner contended that as per the provisions of the law, each State and Area Benches of Appellate Tribunal should consist of one judicial member and the State is empowered to designate its senior most judicial member as the chief. They should also accommodate one technical member each from the State and the Centre. This is contrary to the law laid down by the SC wherein it had held that the number of technical members should not exceed number of judicial members. 

It is necessary that those who are called upon to discharge judicial or quasi-judicial powers should have legal expertise, judicial experience and legal training and therefore, in the GST Appellate Tribunal, the number of technical members cannot be more than the number of judicial members, he argued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony