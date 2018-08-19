Police chase duo carrying toy gun for two hours in late night drama

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai police was on its toes for two hours on Saturday to nab two men allegedly carrying rifle, only to find later that it was a toy gun. Tipped off on Saturday from the staff of a hotel on Anna Salai around 1 am that a man and his friend were allegedly carrying a rifle and had left the restaurant in a car, police swung into action.The hotel staff provided the car number in which the duo left the hotel. Based on this information, the entire city was put on alert to trace the car, said a police officer.

Vehicle check was intensified and senior police officers were also patrolling in a bid to prevent a crime.

Tracing the car which was heading to north Chennai, a police team intercepted the vehicle at Basin Bridge and found it to be a private call taxi. Further investigation with the car driver revealed that both the men had got off at M K B Nagar. Following this, a police team rushed to the house at MKB Nagar and nabbed the men.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the men worked at an event management company and had purchased a toy gun to burst the balloons at a birthday party in the city on Friday. “The men were returning from the function and had dinner at a restaurant where the staff mistook the toy gun to be a rifle,” said the officer. Following which, the police took down details and let off the men. No case was registered.

Man impersonates police officer, arrested

A 27-year-old man who impersonated as a police officer was arrested at Aminjikarai after he allegedly tried to take a mobile phone from a woman motorist on Friday night. Police said Sathish of Aminjikarai dressed up like a police personnel and was conducting a vehicle check. While taking the phone he spotted a police vehicle and started running. Police chased and nabbed him

TASMAC employee attacked by duo

A TASMAC employee was attacked by two men who tried to rob him at the liquor outlet at Thervali at Gummdipoondi on Friday night. Police said Murali was about to close the shop at 10 pm. Two men who came on a bike demanded money from him. When he told them that the supervisor had taken all the money, the men attacked him with knives and escaped

Contraband seized, two arrested

The narcotics intelligence bureau CID (NIB-CID) arrested two persons from Rajasthan for allegedly smuggling contraband worth `one-and-a half lakh. D Purushothaman, the unit Deputy SP, said Ganapathy Lal, 37 and Kamalesh Kumar 34 primarily sold sarees. Based on a tip off, the officers arrested them and seized one kg of cocaine and 16 gm of MDMA