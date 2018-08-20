Home Cities Chennai

5 men arrested for chopping off 23-yr-old’s wrist

Five men were arrested for allegedly chopping off the wrist of a 23-year-old man owing to previous enmity at Sevvapet in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.

By Express News Service

Police said Paul Dinakaran and his friends, Vicky alias Vignesh and Ilayas, were playing volleyball with another team including Santhosh alias Jabaraj, Lalu alias Charles Raj, Mohan Kumar, Kumar and Dinesh in June.

“During the match, both groups got into a fight, following which Charles shifted his house to Villivakkam. On Saturday, he came back to Sevvapet to attend a temple function and met his friends. They all invited Paul for a patch-up and offered him liquor,” said a police officer. After the men got drunk, Santhosh and Charles took Paul to a secluded place near the railway track and chopped his wrist off, the officer said. Later, police arrested- Santhosh alias Jabaraj, Lalu alias Charles Raj, Mohan Kumar, Kumar and Dinesh and got them remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

