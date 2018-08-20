Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman SP files sexual harassment complaint against IGP

The state government has reconstituted the internal probe committee after a senior police officer filed a sexual harassment complaint against her senior officer.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has reconstituted the internal probe committee after a senior police officer filed a sexual harassment complaint against her senior officer. The complainant, who is currently in the rank of Superintendent of Police, has alleged that a male officer in the rank of inspector general of police had been making sexual advances towards her, despite her resistance. Both the officers are said to be working in the same wing of the state police.

The director general of police T K Rajendran has nominated additional directors-general of police (ADGP) Seema Aggarwal and Su Arunachalam, and deputy inspector-general of police Thenmozhi for the committee.

When contacted by Express, one of the committee members said they probe is yet to begin since they are waiting for an official instruction. "We will soon begin the probe and will submit our report," said the member.

