Man held for looting 17 houses

City police arrested a 32-year-old man on Saturday morning, who has looted over 17 houses in Velachery and Guindy over the last eight months.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police arrested a 32-year-old man on Saturday morning, who have looted over 17 houses in Velachery and Guindy over the last eight months.

Police said that since January, more than 17 cases of house burglaries were reported in the two areas and the modus operandi was same. With the help of the CCTV footage, Anoob Kumar, 32, of Edapalayam in Red Hills was arrested, the police said.

“From Ambattur, the accused would come by train every day to Velachery and then go ‘house-hunting’. When he finds a locked house, he would wait at the same place for close to an hour to find a way to break in and loot. The CCTV footage recovered from some houses were so clear that he was traced easily,” said a senior investigation officer.

Anoob Kumar, who has already some pending cases against him,  was nabbed at his houses and 1.2 kg of gold seized from him. He has been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Burglary

