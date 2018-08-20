Mobile phones seized from central jail in Kalapet

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police have seized two mobile phones from a prisoner at the central jail in Kalapet here.

Source said that nearly 200 prisoners are lodged in the prison. Some of the prisoners were supplied with mobile phones and sim cards during court visits or when their acquaintances meet them on the pretext of giving footwear. Prisoners had been using those phones to connect with their associates and continue doing crimes, sources added.

So surveillance was tightened in prison premises, A few months ago, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi inspected the prison and ordered necessary actions for security. On Friday night, cops on patrol found two mobile phones near a cell and seized them. The phones were later handed over to higher officials.

Initial probe revealed that the phones were used by a notorious rowdy, remanded in the prison. Police are inquiring to ascertain how the phones entered the prison. Only a week ago, sleeping tablets, used as drug, brought to the same rowdy, was seized and one was arrested. Sources said that the phones saw their way into the prison as severe actions were not taken in the past. They also raised a doubt on the functioning of the jammers fixed in the prison premises.