Open skit by residents lays stress on need to revive Chitlapakkam lake

Latest in the series of relentless activities to bring the government’s attention to the neglect of the Chitlapakkam lake, around 200 residents of Chitlapakkam got together on Sunday to perform a skit

Residents of Chitlapakkam with placards during a protest to draw attention to the lake | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Latest in the series of relentless activities to bring the government’s attention to the neglect of the Chitlapakkam lake, around 200 residents of Chitlapakkam got together on Sunday to stage an open skit.

When Yama takes stock of the good and bad deeds of three residents of Chitlapakkam who are seeking entry into heaven, one resident, a builder, who indiscriminately used the lake is sent to hell, the second one accompanies him due to his apathy while the third manages to find place in heaven for his bit of service to protect the lake, so goes the skit.

“It started with petitions around five years ago after the earlier generation of residents protested in vain to restore the lake. Our immediate demand is to plug sewage inlets, clear the garbage that has piled in the lake over the years and desilt it,” said Sunil Jayaram, a local resident.

People of all age groups gathered for the event organised by the Chitlapakkam Rising Group. Bottles of dark brackish groundwater derived from the borewells were produced before the residents, in an attempt to remind themselves of the quality of water they have been forced to consume in the last few years.  

“Over a decade ago, we had trouble laying the foundation because the groundwater, that was present at merely four feet, is now not available even at 400 feet,” said Swaminathan, a resident for over 20 years.
 To sustain the lake after their immediate demands are fulfilled, residents said an underground sewage system was the solution.  “Our neighbouring municipalities have underground drainage systems,” said Sunil.

Chitlapakkam lake

