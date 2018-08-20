This is where Justice hides...

Rochana Mohan By

CHENNAI: The crowded streets of T Nagar, with its winding roads flanked by shops on both sides and the constant chatter filling the air, is always associated with shopping in our minds. Yet the life and works of Sir Pitti Theagaraya Chetty, after whom the commercial area is named, and the world of the Justice Party is scattered all over the city.

In fact, the ever-popular shopping hub Pondy Bazaar was named after Sounderapandian Nadar, a charismatic member of the Dravidian movement from south Tamil Nadu who also ran the Justice newspaper. According to the Editor-in-Charge of Nakkeeran, Govi Lenin, Sounderapandian was responsible for the change of the party’s name from South Indian Liberal Federation to the Justice Party. Lenin conducted the heritage walk that was a part of Madras Day celebrations.

Beside the Rippon Building, the once-majestic Victoria Building is now a dull brown brick structure. Yet here is where the Justice Party was formed on November 20 in 1916 by Theagaraya, Dr TM Nair, and C Natesa Mudaliar. Nair had expressed concern over the lack of representation of non-Brahmins in government jobs, which led to the creation of the party. Theagaraya, coming from a long line of wealthy individuals interested in providing education for downtrodden communities, started the college in Old Washermanpet in 1950.

In 1938, Periyar EV Ramaswamy entered the limelight of Tamil politics by taking the reins of the party. In 1949, CN Annadurai held a meeting at Robinson Park in Royapuram, and announced his formation of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. “Anna took the beauty of Tamil language to people, and made them feel the language and the pride associated with it.

Periyar spoke in the language of the common people, and was more concerned about social reform. When the party split, he explained that it was like a grafting of a plant, not a split from the party,” said Lenin. The walk ended at Arvigam Kalyana Mandapam, with the visages of Annadurai, Periyar and Karunanidhi looking over the participants.

C Natesa Mudaliar, also called Natesan, ran a Dravidian hostel in Triplicane for non-Brahmin students who did not have hostel privileges due to caste-based discrimination