Indian pupils ace quiz on American history & culture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team from National Public School won the Stars & Stripes Challenge quiz competition organised by the American Center held at Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chennai on Thursday. The winning team members were V B Vibhav and S Sankara Narayanan. Coming in second were Reitesh K V Raman and Ashwin Abraham from Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School.

Finishing third were A Vignesh and R Sarvesh from Bala Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School. Principal Dr Sunitha Vipin Chandran presided over the award ceremony. Forty higher secondary schools participated in the quiz competition. The quiz tested the students’ knowledge of US history, culture, politics, and US-India relations. Kathleen Hosie, press officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai, thanked the students and teachers the attendees for their interest and invited them to the US Consulate in Chennai.