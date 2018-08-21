Home Cities Chennai

Indian pupils ace quiz on American history & culture

A team from National Public School won the Stars & Stripes Challenge quiz competition organised by the American Center held at Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chennai on Thursday.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team from National Public School won the Stars & Stripes Challenge quiz competition organised by the American Center held at Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chennai on Thursday. The winning team members were V B Vibhav and S Sankara Narayanan. Coming in second were Reitesh K V Raman and Ashwin Abraham from Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School.

Finishing third were A Vignesh and R Sarvesh from Bala Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School. Principal Dr Sunitha Vipin Chandran presided over the award ceremony. Forty higher secondary schools participated in the quiz competition. The quiz tested the students’ knowledge of US history, culture, politics, and US-India relations. Kathleen Hosie, press officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai, thanked the students and teachers the attendees for their interest and invited them to the US Consulate in Chennai. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
American history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony