MOP Vaishnav launches new diploma courses

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One skill that should consciously be developed is that of communication,” said Dr R Srinivasan, registrar of the University of Madras, at the inauguration of diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate courses at MOP Vaishnav College on Monday. Dr Srinivasan emphasised the importance of developing strong communication skills and soft skills. “You must look at consciously developing effective communication in speech and writing,” he said.

He said that students should develop skills that were required in the labour market. “You must stand up to challenges and have a commitment to learning because that will take you a long way,” he told the students.

The diploma and certificate courses are for six months while the PG Diploma course is for one year. The basic qualification for the diploma and certificate courses is being a +2 pass in any stream, and requirements for the PG Diploma is to hold any undergraduate degree.Principal Dr Lalitha Balakrishnan, vice principal Dr Uthira D, and secretary of the college, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, were also present at

the event.

New courses

The college launched diploma courses in office management, fashion designing, travel and tourism. New certificate courses include GST and international taxation and community radio programming. PG diploma courses in journalism and mass communication, interior design, AI and VR were launched.