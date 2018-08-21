Home Cities Chennai

MOP Vaishnav launches new diploma courses

One skill that should consciously be developed is that of communication,” said Dr R Srinivasan, registrar of the University of Madras, at the inauguration of diploma, postgraduate diploma .

Published: 21st August 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief guest R Srinivasan encouraged students to develop soft skills

By  Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One skill that should consciously be developed is that of communication,” said Dr R Srinivasan, registrar of the University of Madras, at the inauguration of diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate courses at MOP Vaishnav College on Monday. Dr Srinivasan emphasised the importance of developing strong communication skills and soft skills. “You must look at consciously developing effective communication in speech and writing,” he said.

He said that students should develop skills that were required in the labour market. “You must stand up to challenges and have a commitment to learning because that will take you a long way,” he told the students.
The diploma and certificate courses are for six months while the PG Diploma course is for one year. The basic qualification for the diploma and certificate courses is being a +2 pass in any stream, and requirements for the PG Diploma is to hold any undergraduate degree.Principal Dr Lalitha Balakrishnan, vice principal Dr Uthira D, and secretary of the college, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, were also present at
the event.

New courses
The college launched diploma courses in office management, fashion designing, travel and tourism. New certificate courses include GST and international taxation and community radio programming. PG diploma courses in journalism and mass communication, interior design,  AI and VR were launched.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MOP Vaishnav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony