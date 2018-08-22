Home Cities Chennai

A smooth sail for surfing at Covelong festival

What you notice first at the Covelong Point Surf.Music.Yoga Festival is that every year, there is a steady increase in the number of people — be it surfers riding the waves or those who come to enjoy.

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

)Sinchana D Gowda came first in women open categor

By  TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : What you notice first at the Covelong Point Surf.Music.Yoga Festival is that every year, there is a steady increase in the number of people — be it surfers riding the waves or those who come to enjoy some Indian blues and rock music, by the ocean.While surfing is still the most important part of the festival, the bands and a wide variety of food stalls along with yoga workshops and other leisure activities make it unique. It is no longer just a platform for surfers to showcase their talent. “We started the surf school seven years ago. We started the festival to promote the surf school. Initially, it was small, but it has grown over the years and become part of Chennai’s calendar,” said Arun Vasu, chairman and MD, TT Logistics and Cargo and one of the co-founders of the festival.

“The village has close to 200 surfers now. Covelong had the largest team this time. We also had people from Mamallapuram, Puducherry, Kerala, Visakhapatnam and many more places. A 10-member team from Sri Lanka was here as well as part of an exchange programme,” he said.

As the festival is growing popular for the fun element, some might wonder if the actual purpose of the event — to promote surfing in the country — will be lost. However, that is not the case. With the sport being included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the team has intensified its efforts to train the kids for the next level.

“It’s still early for India and they need the exposure because wave conditions here and wave conditions across the world vary. This year, we are planning to send a team to Bali and Phuket. We have identified about five to six boys. Most of the World Surfing League tournaments happen in Bali,” Vasu said.
Whether or not India takes part at the Tokyo Games is not sure so far. The chances are bleak according to Ram Mohan Paranjape, vice-president of Surfing Federation of India (SFI). “We are hopeful for 2024. And if India does send a team, there will be a high representation from Covelong,” Paranjape said.

Results
Women’s Category (All Age Open): 1 Sinchana D Gowda, 2 Suhasini Damian, 3 Rebecca Davis; 
12 & Under category:
1 Srikant D, 2 Naveen Kumar R, 3 Vishal; roms Category (16 & Under): 1 Sivaraj, 2 Nithish Varun, 3 Harish Muthu;Junior Category: 1 Ramesh Budihal, 2 Surya P, 3 Sathish S
Masters Category (31 Yrs & Above): 1 Sathosh Moorthy, 2
Murthy Megavan, 3 Mukesh Panjanatham Senior’s Category: 1 Raghul Paneer, 2 Dharini Selvakumar, 
3 Bignesh V; Men’s Open Category: 1 Perceval Fayon, 2 Lakshita Madhusan,  3 Lesitha Prabath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covelong Point

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games