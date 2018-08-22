Home Cities Chennai

Delivery boy mistaken for conman tortured by gang for five days

A youth working as a courier delivery boy was kidnapped and tortured for five days by a gang, which believed him to be part of a network that cheated 6 lakh from a city resident.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youth working as a courier delivery boy was kidnapped and tortured for five days by a gang, which believed him to be part of a network that cheated 6 lakh from a city resident. Dilip Singh was finally rescued on Monday by the city police, following a complaint from the courier company he was working for. When the Elephant Gate police started investigating the complaint about missing Dilip Singh, they found that one Soundarapandian had lodged a cheating complaint against Singh in the Thirumangalam police station last month. 

The investigation revealed that Singh had been kidnapped by Soundarapandian and his friends and kept in a deserted house at Nerkundram. While police arrested four of Soundrapandian’s friends, he went absconding. Police enquiries with Singh and Soundarapandian’s friends revealed that both Soundarapandian and Singh had fallen victim to a cheating gang that operated through online advertisements.

“Soundarapandian was planning to open a gym in the city and saw an online advertisement by a Kolkata-based company offering a protein powder in bulk at cheaper prices. When he contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, the person told that they had a contact person in Chennai and would collect the amount from him and deliver the product the next day,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Singh had got a call from one of his acquaintances in Kolkata saying he could help by collecting money from a person and depositing it in a particular bank account number. Singh had collected the money from Soundarapandian and deposited it in the account number as requested. But when Soundarapandian did not receive the product as promised and the phone number of the Kolkata company was not reachable, he realised he was conned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boy Tortured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games