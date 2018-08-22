Delivery boy mistaken for conman tortured by gang for five days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youth working as a courier delivery boy was kidnapped and tortured for five days by a gang, which believed him to be part of a network that cheated 6 lakh from a city resident. Dilip Singh was finally rescued on Monday by the city police, following a complaint from the courier company he was working for. When the Elephant Gate police started investigating the complaint about missing Dilip Singh, they found that one Soundarapandian had lodged a cheating complaint against Singh in the Thirumangalam police station last month.

The investigation revealed that Singh had been kidnapped by Soundarapandian and his friends and kept in a deserted house at Nerkundram. While police arrested four of Soundrapandian’s friends, he went absconding. Police enquiries with Singh and Soundarapandian’s friends revealed that both Soundarapandian and Singh had fallen victim to a cheating gang that operated through online advertisements.

“Soundarapandian was planning to open a gym in the city and saw an online advertisement by a Kolkata-based company offering a protein powder in bulk at cheaper prices. When he contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, the person told that they had a contact person in Chennai and would collect the amount from him and deliver the product the next day,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Singh had got a call from one of his acquaintances in Kolkata saying he could help by collecting money from a person and depositing it in a particular bank account number. Singh had collected the money from Soundarapandian and deposited it in the account number as requested. But when Soundarapandian did not receive the product as promised and the phone number of the Kolkata company was not reachable, he realised he was conned.