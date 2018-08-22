Heritage Calling 

Manav Chordia By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Day 3 of the Madras Week celebration, The New Indian Express’ initiative, The Chennai Express Double Decker Bus had students from the BBA and BCom Departments of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, and NSS Unit of Annai Veilankanni’s College, to enjoy this limited experience.

The bus travelled across most of its initial route, from Vivekananda Memorial to Parrys Corner and back, crossing heritage sites such as Chennai Central, Rippon Building and Chepauk Stadium. The students encountered the unavoidable obstacles of branches and bridges, and the admirable ooh-aahs were heard in unison.

With most of them flocking to the upper deck, to view the beautiful sight, and to be with their peers, the students were gradually opening up to the experience. “We’re excited to be a part of such an awesome experience, the view from the top was phenomenal,” said a student.

They were humbled by the hectic scenes they encountered on either side of the bus, and were noticed by passersby below, waving and cheering them on. The students revelled in the memories of Madras and created some of their own.“We’ve never seen or heard of such a bus in Chennai. It was a novel experience. The heat was not even an issue,” said the accompanying teachers, R Sundari and Lakshmi Ganesh.