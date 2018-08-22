Photo expo at Metro station from Aug 23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To celebrate the World Photography Day, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, in association with the Photographic Society of Madras, will be displaying photographs highlighting the positive impact of infrastructure creation of Metro Rail, at Vadapalani Metro Station from August 23 to 29.

Photographs taken by 38 members from the Society will be displayed. The team had visited various installations of the CMRL and taken photographs. The displays will be open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm. The photographs showcase project sites, yards, rolling stock, stations and people using Metro train, etc. The gallery will also showcase various genres capturing nature, architecture, travel, wildlife and landscapes.