Power supply to be suspended in parts of city on August 23 for maintenance work

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in the following areas on August 23 from 9 am to 4 pm:

Velachery (West and Central)Part of 100 feet Bye pass Road, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, BHEL Sakthi Nagar, Officers Colony, Selliamman Nagar, Maheswari Nagar.

g Perambur, Agaram and TVK Nagar Madurai Swamy 1 to 3 rd St and East St, Vasanth Apartment, TVK Nagar part, Thillai Nayagam 1-5 St, Teeds Garden 1-7 St, P.M.Road, Ballard St, ESI Hospital, SRP Koil (North), Police Quarters, Sundara Vinayagar Koil St, Perambur Park St, Raghavan St, Market St, Perambur High Road one part, M.H.Road, Sabapathy St, 70 feet Road, Periyar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Loco Works Road 1-2 St, G.K.M.colony 1-2 St, Narayanan St.

Kottivakkam, Thiruvallur Nagar and Sastri Nagar 1 to 4, 6, 9th Main Road, M-1, M-26, H-9, H-40 and 20, 33 rd St, 2, 3, 4 th Seaward Road, Balakrishnan Road.

Adyar 1 Street Avenue – Sastri Nagar, 1 Street Main Road, Sastri Nagar, 2nd lane Sastri Nagar, 3rd St, Parameswari Nagar, Jeevarathnam Nagar, Main Road, L.B.Road.

Tambaram TNHB – Sithalapakkam, Ottiyambakkam, Vivekananda Nagar, Bolineni (BSCPL), TNSCB, Indira Nagar, Arasankalani. Sidco Nagar 1 to 7 th block, Nehru Nagar, South Jaganathan Nagar.